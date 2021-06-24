See All Oncologists in Aventura, FL
Dr. Seza Gulec, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Seza Gulec, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.3 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Seza Gulec, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from Ankara University College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Dr. Gulec works at HCA Florida Miami Dade Surgical Specialists - Biscayne in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami-Dade Surgical Group at Mercy
    21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 400, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 563-3252
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Lung Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Lung Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gulec?

    Jun 24, 2021
    I recommend this doctor. I found him because I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and was looking for the best oncologist surgeon. His staff gave me a quick appointment, he was caring and professional and gave me the peace of mind that I needed at the most stressful time in my life. He gave hope and helped me make the best decision for my surgery and I had a perfect recovery after my procedure. I recommended him to my step daughter and she had the same experience. If you heard the words "thyroid cancer" my recommendation is to go to Dr's Gulec. He has all the qualifications and experience you need and n my personal experience he is the best.
    Monica Fuentes — Jun 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Seza Gulec, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Seza Gulec, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gulec to family and friends

    Dr. Gulec's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gulec

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Seza Gulec, MD.

    About Dr. Seza Gulec, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780664227
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ankara University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Nuclear Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seza Gulec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gulec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gulec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gulec works at HCA Florida Miami Dade Surgical Specialists - Biscayne in Aventura, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gulec’s profile.

    Dr. Gulec has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gulec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulec.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Seza Gulec, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.