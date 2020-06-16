Dr. Shahab Mahboubian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahboubian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahab Mahboubian, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shahab Mahboubian, DO
Dr. Shahab Mahboubian, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Mahboubian works at
Dr. Mahboubian's Office Locations
-
1
Eli Ahdoot DO Inc.191 S Buena Vista St Ste 475, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 322-0126
-
2
LA Orthopedics10640 Riverside Dr, North Hollywood, CA 91602 Directions (818) 322-0126Friday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahboubian?
There are a few times in life when a a surgeon is so expertly crafted and planned that it is nothing short of genius. On June 11th I had one of those experiences with Dr. Mahboubian. The Jesus Christ of Surgery. I had torn lateral meniscus pantracking and much more.I am in recovery currently and I am in zero pain. This man has high integrity and is man of his word very thorough and detail oriented. He really listened to my concerns and addressed solutions .
About Dr. Shahab Mahboubian, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144439316
Education & Certifications
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahboubian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahboubian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahboubian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahboubian works at
Dr. Mahboubian has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahboubian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahboubian speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahboubian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahboubian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahboubian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahboubian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.