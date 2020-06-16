Overview of Dr. Shahab Mahboubian, DO

Dr. Shahab Mahboubian, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Mahboubian works at Southern California Ortho Association in Burbank, CA with other offices in North Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.