Dr. Shahbaaz Shaikh, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahbaaz Shaikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.
Locations
Steward Cardiology Associates7754 Bay St, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 589-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
ABSOLUTE AWESOME TEAMWORK IN THAT OFFICE. I FELT THAT MY LIFE WAS VALUED AND HE WAS GENIUNELY INTERESTED IN MY WELL BEING. THESE DAYS THAT IS VERY IMPORTANT
About Dr. Shahbaaz Shaikh, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1295854826
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
