Overview of Dr. Shahid Hashmi, MD

Dr. Shahid Hashmi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.



Dr. Hashmi works at Citizens Victoria Surgical Associates in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.