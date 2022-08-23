See All Anesthesiologists in Mcallen, TX
Dr. Shahid Rashid, MD

Anesthesiology
2.2 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shahid Rashid, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They completed their residency with Mem Hermann Hlthcare Sys

Dr. Rashid works at South Texas Clinic For Pain Management in Mcallen, TX with other offices in Harlingen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Texas Clinic for Pain Mgmt.
    801 E Nolana Ave Ste 7, Mcallen, TX 78504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 687-8120
    South Texas Clinic for Pain Management
    5505 S Expressway 77 Ste 106, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 423-9996

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harlingen Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Aug 23, 2022
    Folks my Doc. For ( Pain management) Shahid Rashis MD Is doing amazing job for a old broken down body .. His got me where I have less pain on my back and butt.. Now his got my knee injected where I got less pain till my upcoming surgery .. I’m to return Friday to do my lower right sight injection .. After that he be burning my pain nerves on my butt, so they can go away . I saw two other doctor before I found him and them two don’t even get close to what his done and that’s Miracle for I could hardly walk anymore.. Thank you Lord for what a great doctor ..
    Juan cantu — Aug 23, 2022
    About Dr. Shahid Rashid, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • English
    • 1679514905
    Education & Certifications

    • Mem Hermann Hlthcare Sys
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahid Rashid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

