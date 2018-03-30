Overview of Dr. Shahid Samy, MD

Dr. Shahid Samy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Samy works at Florida Lung Specialists PA in Ocoee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.