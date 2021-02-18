Overview of Dr. Shahin Shaikh, MD

Dr. Shahin Shaikh, MD is a Pulmonologist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Shaikh works at Shahin F Shaikh MD in Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Postnasal Drip and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.