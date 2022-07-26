Overview of Dr. Shahina Motorwala, MD

Dr. Shahina Motorwala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westland, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD HEBREA ARGENTINA BAR ILAN / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS BIOLOGICAS and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Motorwala works at Apex Medical PLLC in Westland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.