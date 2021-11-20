Overview of Dr. Shailaja Malhotra, MD

Dr. Shailaja Malhotra, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Motilal Nehru Med College Allahabad and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.



Dr. Malhotra works at Physicians Of Family Medicine - Midlothian in Midlothian, VA with other offices in North Chesterfield, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.