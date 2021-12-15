Overview of Dr. Shailesh Patel, MD

Dr. Shailesh Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC, Summerville, SC and Murrells Inlet, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.