Dr. Shailesh Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Shailesh Patel, MD
Dr. Shailesh Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine2880 Tricom St, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 797-5050Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine1951 Clements Ferry Rd Ste 100, Charleston, SC 29492 Directions (843) 797-5050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lowcountry Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine93 Springview Ln Unit B, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 797-5050Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Instride Foot and Ankle Specialists Pllc912 INLET SQUARE DR, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 797-5050Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel listens and explains all concerns you have. HE HAS GIVEN ME BACK MY HOPE AND FAITH WITH GETTING ME BACK TO LIVING LIFE THE WAY I ALWAYS HAD. I HAVE COMPLETE TRUST IN HIM. Every staff member is amazing.
About Dr. Shailesh Patel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Pain Medicine
