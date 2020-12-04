Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shailey Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shailey Desai, MD
Dr. Shailey Desai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Desai's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-5728Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Strongsville Family Health Center16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 878-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Medina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Desai listened to my symptoms, diagnosed and started a treatment plan even though I didn't have "cookie cutter" symptoms. Her office is easy to reach, and am likely to get a call back on lab results within hours of having them drawn. My Chart questions are responded to the same day as well.
About Dr. Shailey Desai, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1639332265
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Joint Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
