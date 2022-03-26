Dr. Shaista Quddusi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quddusi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaista Quddusi, MD
Dr. Shaista Quddusi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Dr. Quddusi works at
Advanced Diabetes and Endocrine Care700 S 320th St, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 880-1029
- Multicare Covington Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
I have seen her since 2001. She has saved my life. She is a great doctor. She helps me deal with diabetes. At one time I moved far away and still traveled to her. I owe her my life, my sight, and my kidneys. Thank you for being awesome!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1053340885
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Cook Co Hosp|Cook Co Hospital
Dr. Quddusi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quddusi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quddusi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quddusi works at
Dr. Quddusi has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quddusi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quddusi speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Quddusi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quddusi.
