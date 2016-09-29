Dr. Shakaib Hayat, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shakaib Hayat, DO
Overview of Dr. Shakaib Hayat, DO
Dr. Shakaib Hayat, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Joliet, IL.
Dr. Hayat works at
Dr. Hayat's Office Locations
-
1
Duly Health and Care2100 Glenwood Ave Fl 2, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (630) 268-0200
-
2
Southwest Surgical Excellence17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (630) 268-0200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayat?
He is a very caring doctor. He is intelligent and thorough. He took care of me in the hospital and I saw him on my follow up in the clinic. He is usually very busy, and you have to wait sometimes hours before seeing him, but it's worth it. One of the best doctors in the hospital. Dr. H saved my life.
About Dr. Shakaib Hayat, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1770903981
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayat works at
Dr. Hayat has seen patients for Limb Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hayat has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.