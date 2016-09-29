See All Rheumatologists in Joliet, IL
Dr. Shakaib Hayat, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Shakaib Hayat, DO

Rheumatology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Joliet, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Shakaib Hayat, DO

Dr. Shakaib Hayat, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Joliet, IL. 

Dr. Hayat works at Duly Health and Care in Joliet, IL with other offices in Tinley Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Hayat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Duly Health and Care
    2100 Glenwood Ave Fl 2, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 268-0200
  2. 2
    Southwest Surgical Excellence
    17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 268-0200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Limb Pain
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hayat?

    Sep 29, 2016
    He is a very caring doctor. He is intelligent and thorough. He took care of me in the hospital and I saw him on my follow up in the clinic. He is usually very busy, and you have to wait sometimes hours before seeing him, but it's worth it. One of the best doctors in the hospital. Dr. H saved my life.
    Evanston, IL — Sep 29, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shakaib Hayat, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shakaib Hayat, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hayat to family and friends

    Dr. Hayat's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hayat

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shakaib Hayat, DO.

    About Dr. Shakaib Hayat, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770903981
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shakaib Hayat, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hayat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hayat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hayat has seen patients for Limb Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hayat has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shakaib Hayat, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.