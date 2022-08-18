See All Ophthalmologists in Pikesville, MD
Dr. Shalom Kelman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (23)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shalom Kelman, MD

Dr. Shalom Kelman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Kelman works at Maryland Neuroophthalmology LLC in Pikesville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Visual Field Defects and Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kelman's Office Locations

    Maryland Neuroophthalmology LLC
    1777 Reisterstown Rd Ste 234, Pikesville, MD 21208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 580-1800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia
Visual Field Defects
Strabismus
Diplopia
Visual Field Defects
Strabismus

Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 18, 2022
    I was sent to Dr. Kelman from my local optometrist when she realized I had a severe papilledema, I was presenting with double vision and went in for an eye exam. My appointment started with the field of vision test so Dr. Kelman could determine our course of action was correct and he then told me I would need surgery immediately. It was a WILD whirlwind of a couple of days but he found a surgeon to do the procedure for me, I went to Georgetown for the surgery, and four weeks later had my follow up with Dr. K. After six weeks of healing I am in a much better place and I would have quite literally gone blind if it were not for his quick intervention in my case. Usually it takes some time to get in and see a specialist and he was willing to see me within a day for this emergency case. His level of care is incredible and I am eternally grateful for his help and knowledge.
    Nicole — Aug 18, 2022
    About Dr. Shalom Kelman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093853244
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
