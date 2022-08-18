Overview of Dr. Shalom Kelman, MD

Dr. Shalom Kelman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kelman works at Maryland Neuroophthalmology LLC in Pikesville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Visual Field Defects and Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.