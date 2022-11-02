Dr. Shamsah Amersi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amersi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shamsah Amersi, MD
Overview
Dr. Shamsah Amersi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Amersi works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Shamsah Amersi, M.D.2825 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 320, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 264-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amersi?
Dr. Amersi is kind, brilliant, and highly knowledgeable--especially about holistic approaches to medical issues that many doctors just slap pharmaceuticals on. That said, I've had several appointments where we made no progress because she didn't read my chart before sitting in front of me and was rushing to the next appointment, which leads to her constant repetition of the same medical advice rather than giving advice based on how my conditions have actually developed. And there's no time to thoroughly explain what's going on--it's been several years since I've had more than 5 minutes in a room with her. Nonetheless, if you don't mind being rushed out/having to forego thorough appointments, then Dr. Amersi is a solid option. Her advice is reasoned and rooted in a desire to preserve long-term reproductive health. She just bites off more than she can comprehensively chew.
About Dr. Shamsah Amersi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1699743112
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine Med Ctr UC Irvine
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amersi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amersi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amersi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amersi works at
Dr. Amersi has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amersi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amersi speaks Arabic, Gujarati and Spanish.
145 patients have reviewed Dr. Amersi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amersi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amersi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amersi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.