Overview

Dr. Shamsah Amersi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Amersi works at Dr. Shamsah Amersi, MD in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.