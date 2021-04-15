Dr. Shane Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shane Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Shane Kim, MD
Dr. Shane Kim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Legacy Medical Group-Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery2222 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 413-4992Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Legacy Medical Group-Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery2800 N Vancouver Ave, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 413-4992
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim was great for my cancer reconstruction. Answered all my questions, even called me direct when my surgery was put on hold due to Covid restrictions. He was professional all the way. His staff is great!
About Dr. Shane Kim, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.