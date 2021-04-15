Overview of Dr. Shane Kim, MD

Dr. Shane Kim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Legacy Medical Group-Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.