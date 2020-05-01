Overview of Dr. Shane Prettyman, MD

Dr. Shane Prettyman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.



Dr. Prettyman works at Womens Healthcare Of Morgantown in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.