Dr. Shane Prettyman, MD
Dr. Shane Prettyman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.
Dr. Prettyman's Office Locations
Mon Health Obstetrics & Gynecology2000 Mon Health Medical Park Dr Ste 2100, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 599-6811Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mon Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
100% would recommend he is amazing! Very kind compassionate. He really listened to me and talked through all the options.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1861695421
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prettyman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prettyman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prettyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prettyman has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prettyman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Prettyman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prettyman.
