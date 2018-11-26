Dr. Shannon Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Shannon Chang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Nyu Langone Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center305 E 33rd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (855) 698-4232
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Chang. In one visit she diagnosed my problem. I am following a diet she recommended. I feel terrific
About Dr. Shannon Chang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1932423910
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.