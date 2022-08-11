Overview of Dr. Shannon Cox, MD

Dr. Shannon Cox, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Cox works at The Eye Institute in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Bell's Palsy and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.