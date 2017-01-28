Overview

Dr. Shannon Heitritter, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Heitritter works at The Polyclinic in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.