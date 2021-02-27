Overview of Dr. Shannon Thomas, MD

Dr. Shannon Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with University Louisville School Of Med



Dr. Thomas works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.