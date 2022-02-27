Overview

Dr. Shanthi Shakamuri, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Shakamuri works at Colon Rectal Surgery Associates in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Colorectal Cancer and Excision of Rectal Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.