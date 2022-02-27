Dr. Shanthi Shakamuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakamuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shanthi Shakamuri, MD
Overview
Dr. Shanthi Shakamuri, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Colon Rectal Surgery Associates
Locations
Colon Rectal Surgery Associates4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 216, Newark, DE 19713 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shakamuri did Robotic Transverse Colon Resection Surgery to remove a stage 2 cancer tumor. He explained the procedure beforehand so you knew what will be happening. He is a professional with a sense of humor that puts you at ease. We highly recommend Dr Shakamuri.
About Dr. Shanthi Shakamuri, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1174559371
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Christiana Care Hlth Sys
- Osmania Genl Hosp
- Osmania Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shakamuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shakamuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Colon Rectal Surgery Associates
Dr. Shakamuri has seen patients for Colectomy, Colorectal Cancer and Excision of Rectal Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shakamuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shakamuri speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakamuri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakamuri.
