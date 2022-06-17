Overview of Dr. Shareef Jandali, MD

Dr. Shareef Jandali, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Jandali works at Jandali Plastic Surgery in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Big Ears along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.