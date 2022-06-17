Dr. Shareef Jandali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jandali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shareef Jandali, MD
Dr. Shareef Jandali, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Jandali Plastic Surgery5520 Park Ave Ste WP-2-300, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 374-0310
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
I had my second breast augmentation surgery with Dr. Jandali ( 1st was 11 years ago with different Dr.) . I was nervous because I didn’t want my breasts to look “fake” or unnatural. My results are BETTER than I imagined. His entire staff was helpful, kind and honest from the moment I walked through the door. Dr. Jandali came highly recommended by multiple people ( I’m glad I listened). I am very pleased with the experience and results!
About Dr. Shareef Jandali, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1265598130
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- BOSTON COLLEGE
