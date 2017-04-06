See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Shari Brasner, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shari Brasner, MD

Dr. Shari Brasner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brasner's Office Locations

    1123 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Apr 06, 2017
I absolutely love Dr. Brasner! She has been my obgyn for 4 years and about to deliver my first baby! She is very carrying, personable, attentive to details and very responsive to your messages/ voicemails. She takes her time to explain things to you. Her staff is beyond amazing as well!
Agata in Elmhurst, NY — Apr 06, 2017
About Dr. Shari Brasner, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 32 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1750495842
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Morningside

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shari Brasner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brasner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Brasner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Brasner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brasner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brasner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brasner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brasner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

