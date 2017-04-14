Overview of Dr. Sharon Bachman, MD

Dr. Sharon Bachman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Mass. Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Bachman works at Inova Medical Group - General Surgery in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.