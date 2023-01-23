Dr. Sharon Jaffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Jaffe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Jaffe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jaffe works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Reproductive Medicine1500 S Orlando Ave Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 740-0909
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaffe?
Thanks to Dr. Jaffe and the team at Center for Reproductive Medicine, I have a beautiful 1 year old baby boy. The process was not easy and we ended up having to do IVF. However, it was all worth it. I highly recommend this team of doctors.
About Dr. Sharon Jaffe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1811996309
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presby Collp&s
- Bronx Muni Hosp-Einstein
- Bronx Muni/Einstein
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Johns Hopkins University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffe works at
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.