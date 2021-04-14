See All Podiatrists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Sharon Jay, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Cincinnati, OH
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Sharon Jay, DPM

Dr. Sharon Jay, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. 

Dr. Jay works at Center For Foot & Ankle Care in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Harrison, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health Associates
    3248 Westbourne Dr Ste 1, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 662-3900
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:15pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Centers for Foot & Ankle Care LLC
    5463 N Bend Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 385-7733
  3. 3
    1151 Stone Dr Ste 10J, Harrison, OH 45030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 662-3900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ankle Fracture
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Ankle Fracture
Bunion
Bunion Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 14, 2021
    I was treated by Dr. Jay for an ingrown toenail and received great care. Dr. Jay was highly professional , friendly and put me at ease. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
    Julia Garvin — Apr 14, 2021
    About Dr. Sharon Jay, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568997799
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jay accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

