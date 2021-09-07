Overview of Dr. Sharon Nelson, MD

Dr. Sharon Nelson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA.



Dr. Nelson works at Ob/Gyn Medical Group Vrdgo Hlls in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.