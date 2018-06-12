Dr. Shaun Corbin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corbin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun Corbin, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center, Maury Regional Medical Center and Wayne Medical Center.
Dr. Corbin's Office Locations
Middle Tenn. Ent. Specialists927 N James M Campbell Blvd Ste 101, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 380-9166
Hospital Affiliations
- Marshall Medical Center
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Wayne Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He and his staff are wonderful! I have been seeing him for years...he is so kind and considerate. He listens and does his best to fix the problem!
- Sleep Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corbin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corbin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Corbin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corbin.
