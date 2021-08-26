Dr. Shaun Maloney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maloney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun Maloney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shaun Maloney, MD
Dr. Shaun Maloney, MD is an Urology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They graduated from University of Texas School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Ascension Seton Northwest.
Dr. Maloney's Office Locations
Urology Austin1900 Scenic Dr Ste 1114, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 503-4903
Urology Austin16040 Park Valley Dr Ste 111, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 649-8894
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, compassionate, professional, and timely. Saved my life in ER, I was in hospital for 21 days. Visited with me several times eventho he finished his job/responsibility with me. Highly recommend Dr. S. Maloney. Thanks, Doc!!
About Dr. Shaun Maloney, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- Phoenix Integrated - Good Samaritan Hospital
- University of Texas School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maloney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maloney accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maloney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maloney has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maloney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maloney speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Maloney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maloney.
