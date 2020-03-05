See All Radiation Oncologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Shauna Campbell, DO

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Cleveland, OH
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Shauna Campbell, DO

Dr. Shauna Campbell, DO is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Campbell works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Campbell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0207
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 05, 2020
Very professional person who gave me a detailed description of my condition, as well as my treatment options. A very caring person.
  Likelihood of recommending Dr. Campbell to family and friends

Dr. Campbell's Office & Staff

Experience with Dr. Campbell

Tell Us About Yourself

About Dr. Shauna Campbell, DO

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1093169591
Hospital Affiliations

  • Cleveland Clinic

Frequently Asked Questions

