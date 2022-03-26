Overview of Dr. Shawn Abraham, MD

Dr. Shawn Abraham, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.



Dr. Abraham works at Cooper Care Alliance Primary Care at Sewell in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.