Dr. Shawn Fleming, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shawn Fleming, MD
Dr. Shawn Fleming, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Dr. Fleming works at
Dr. Fleming's Office Locations
Novant Health Vascular Specialists - Winston-Salem2827 Lyndhurst Ave Ste 203, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7378
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shawn Fleming, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1902089345
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleming has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleming accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleming accepts online appointment scheduling.
Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleming works at
Dr. Fleming has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fleming has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.
Scheduling appointments can be done online or over the phone. Calling allows patients to ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and insurance acceptance. Online scheduling is quicker and easier, allows viewing appointment times, and may sync with personal calendars.