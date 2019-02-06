Dr. Shawn McKay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn McKay, MD
Dr. Shawn McKay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.
Florence Ear Nose And Throat1521 Mclure Ct, Florence, SC 29505 Directions (843) 665-2900
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
A very great doctor to take time with you so glad he's my doctor!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1104837707
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
