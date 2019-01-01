Dr. Shawn Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Nelson, MD
Overview of Dr. Shawn Nelson, MD
Dr. Shawn Nelson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
Firstep LLC3183 W State St Ste 1201, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 378-7691
Bristol Regional Medical Center Psychiatric Unit1 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 844-1121
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful and very thorough doctor!
About Dr. Shawn Nelson, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1346233020
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Addiction Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.