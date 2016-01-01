Overview of Dr. Shazia Malik, MD

Dr. Shazia Malik, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Malik works at Psychcare Consultants LLC in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Weldon Spring, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.