Dr. Shazia Malik, MD

Psychiatry
1.2 (68)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shazia Malik, MD

Dr. Shazia Malik, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Malik works at Psychcare Consultants LLC in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Weldon Spring, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychcare Consultants LLC
    763 S New Ballas Rd Ste 110, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 843-4333
    Monday
    6:00pm - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:00pm - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00pm - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Centerpointe Hospital
    4801 Weldon Spring Pkwy, Weldon Spring, MO 63304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 720-1638
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Univ. Internists of St Louis Inc.
    5000 Cedar Plaza Pkwy Ste 220, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 860-9979

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Shazia Malik, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477552206
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Louis University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

