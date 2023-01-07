Overview

Dr. Shazia Saif, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Saif works at Certified Dermatology in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ, Bayonne, NJ, West Berlin, NJ, Westville, NJ, Burlington, NJ, Holmdel, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.