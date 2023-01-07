See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Neptune, NJ
Dr. Shazia Saif, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (150)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shazia Saif, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.

Dr. Saif works at Certified Dermatology in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ, Bayonne, NJ, West Berlin, NJ, Westville, NJ, Burlington, NJ, Holmdel, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nj Certified Dermatology PC
    26 State Route 35 N, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Nj Certified Dermatology PC
    200 Perrine Rd Ste 226, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Bayonne
    670 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777
  4. 4
    West Berlin
    175 S Route 73, West Berlin, NJ 08091 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777
  5. 5
    Certified Dermatology
    1200 Delsea Dr, Westville, NJ 08093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777
  6. 6
    Certified Dermatology
    701 High St, Burlington, NJ 08016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777
  7. 7
    DermOne Dermatology Centeres
    721 N Beers St, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777
  8. 8
    1580 Route 9, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Ringworm
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Ringworm

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blistering Diseases Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Fungus Allergy Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UPMC
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 150 ratings
    Patient Ratings (150)
    5 Star
    (119)
    4 Star
    (20)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 07, 2023
    Dr Saif is a rare breed, she actually listens to your concerns and addresses them so you understands. I’ve been to a number of dermatologists. But, felt I was just a number. So, as long as Dr Saif is practicing; I will continue on with her. I highly recommend her.
    Deborah C — Jan 07, 2023
    About Dr. Shazia Saif, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1720092141
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
    Internship
    • Tamaica Hosp Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Gandhi Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shazia Saif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saif has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saif works at Certified Dermatology in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ, Bayonne, NJ, West Berlin, NJ, Westville, NJ, Burlington, NJ, Holmdel, NJ and Toms River, NJ. View the full addresses on Dr. Saif’s profile.

    150 patients have reviewed Dr. Saif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saif.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

