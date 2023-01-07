Dr. Shazia Saif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shazia Saif, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shazia Saif, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
1
Nj Certified Dermatology PC26 State Route 35 N, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 456-7777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Nj Certified Dermatology PC200 Perrine Rd Ste 226, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 456-7777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Bayonne670 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (732) 456-7777
4
West Berlin175 S Route 73, West Berlin, NJ 08091 Directions (732) 456-7777
5
Certified Dermatology1200 Delsea Dr, Westville, NJ 08093 Directions (732) 456-7777
6
Certified Dermatology701 High St, Burlington, NJ 08016 Directions (732) 456-7777
7
DermOne Dermatology Centeres721 N Beers St, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 456-7777
- 8 1580 Route 9, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 456-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Dr Saif is a rare breed, she actually listens to your concerns and addresses them so you understands. I’ve been to a number of dermatologists. But, felt I was just a number. So, as long as Dr Saif is practicing; I will continue on with her. I highly recommend her.
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1720092141
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Tamaica Hosp Med Ctr
- Gandhi Med Coll
- Internal Medicine
