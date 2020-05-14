See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Ashburn, VA
Dr. Sheena Abraham, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sheena Abraham, MD

Dr. Sheena Abraham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Abraham works at Virginia Center for Medicine in Ashburn, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abraham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Center for Medicine
    43490 Yukon Dr Ste 210, Ashburn, VA 20147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 723-1163

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Acute Sinusitis
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aparna — May 14, 2020
    
    About Dr. Sheena Abraham, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Malayalam, Panjabi, Tamil and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831246818
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheena Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abraham works at Virginia Center for Medicine in Ashburn, VA. View the full address on Dr. Abraham’s profile.

    Dr. Abraham speaks Hindi, Malayalam, Panjabi, Tamil and Urdu.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

