Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi, MD

Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Qureshi works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Qureshi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1585
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    541 E 71st St Fl 4, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1585
  3. 3
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    140 E Ridgewood Ave # 175S, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Stenosis
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spinal Stenosis
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831303106
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

