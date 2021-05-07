Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1585Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital for Special Surgery541 E 71st St Fl 4, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1585
Hospital for Special Surgery140 E Ridgewood Ave # 175S, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (212) 606-1585
- Jupiter Medical Center
The Best Dr. In New York City. I had surgery 8 year Ago and still feel perfect. If you have Spine problem, call as soon as possible and make an appointment with Dr. Qureshi. If you have Spine problem he has solution. I Harley Recommend.
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.