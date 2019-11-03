Overview of Dr. Sheetal Patel, MD

Dr. Sheetal Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Windsor University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Northside Hospital and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Georgia Cancer Specialists in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.