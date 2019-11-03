Dr. Sheetal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheetal Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sheetal Patel, MD
Dr. Sheetal Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Windsor University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Northside Hospital and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Georgia Cancer Specialists- Emory Midtown550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1185, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 223-0792
Georgia Cancer Specialists-Fayetteville132 Old Norton Rd Ste 200, Fayetteville, GA 30215 Directions (678) 817-1117
Georgia Cancer Specialists3886 Princeton Lakes Way SW Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30331 Directions (404) 349-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor ever!
About Dr. Sheetal Patel, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Windsor University / School Of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.