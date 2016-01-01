Dr. Shefali Karkare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karkare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Neurologists
- NY
- New Hyde Park
- Dr. Shefali Karkare, MD
Dr. Shefali Karkare, MD
Overview of Dr. Shefali Karkare, MD
Dr. Shefali Karkare, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Karkare works at
Dr. Karkare's Office Locations
-
1
CCMC - Dept of Pediatric Neurology2001 Marcus Ave Ste W290, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 344-4818
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat EEG (Electroencephalogram)
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
- View other providers who treat Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
- View other providers who treat Evoked Potential Test
- View other providers who treat Fever-Induced Seizure
- View other providers who treat Functional Movement Screening
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
- View other providers who treat Head CT Scan
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Tic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Tourette's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Wada Test
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acrocephalosyndactyly
- View other providers who treat Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat EMG (Electromyography)
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Fabry's Disease
- View other providers who treat Febrile Convulsion
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
- View other providers who treat Loss of Taste
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Rasmussen's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rathke's Cleft Cyst
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Separation Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Spina Bifida
- View other providers who treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Tuberous Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Karkare?
About Dr. Shefali Karkare, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1376794107
Education & Certifications
- Med College India|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karkare has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karkare accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karkare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karkare works at
Dr. Karkare has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karkare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karkare has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karkare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karkare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karkare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.