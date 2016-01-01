Overview of Dr. Shefali Karkare, MD

Dr. Shefali Karkare, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Karkare works at Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Neurology in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.