Dr. Shehzad Aziz, MD
Overview of Dr. Shehzad Aziz, MD
Dr. Shehzad Aziz, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from THE RAWALPUNDI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, Natividad Medical Center and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Aziz's Office Locations
SVMC Cancer Care505 E Romie Ln Ste A, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 755-1701Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
- Natividad Medical Center
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shehzad Aziz, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center, Hematology/Oncology Englewood Hosp, Internal Medicine
- THE RAWALPUNDI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aziz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aziz has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aziz speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.