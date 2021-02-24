Overview of Dr. Sheila Sagar, MD

Dr. Sheila Sagar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Dr SN Medical College, University Of Rajasthan and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Sagar works at SHEILA SAGAR MD in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Dunedin, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.