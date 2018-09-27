Dr. Sheldon Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheldon Davis, MD
Dr. Sheldon Davis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Ear, Head and Neck Specialists226 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 48W, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 576-7503
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is the doctor’s doctor. He is intelligent, knowledgeable and caring. Spends time with you. I Spent four years bounced around from ent to ent. After two hours of testing he explained my hearing loss and made recommendations.....highly recommend him. Wish all doctors were like him!
About Dr. Sheldon Davis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1154416154
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sjögren's Syndrome and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
