Dr. Sheldon Lidofsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Lidofsky works at Daniel Quirk MD Inc. in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.