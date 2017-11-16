Dr. Sheldon Lidofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lidofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Lidofsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheldon Lidofsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Lidofsky works at
Locations
-
1
Daniel Quirk MD Inc.33 Staniford St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 421-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lidofsky?
Both my husband and me have used Dr. Lidofsky for procedures. Nurses and staff are friendly and efficient and Dr. Lidofsky personally comes in after the procedure for a short visit to check on you and give recommendations if needed until the labs come back.
About Dr. Sheldon Lidofsky, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1447336904
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai-Bronx VA
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr-Albert
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lidofsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lidofsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lidofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lidofsky works at
Dr. Lidofsky has seen patients for Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lidofsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lidofsky speaks Italian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lidofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lidofsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lidofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lidofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.