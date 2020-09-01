See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Sheldon Paul, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (43)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sheldon Paul, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Paul works at Womens Health Associates in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Pahrump, NV and North Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Miscarriages along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Health Associates
    517 ROSE ST, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 438-4692
  2. 2
    Kidney Specialists of Southern Nv-s Lola
    330 S Lola Ln Ste 200, Pahrump, NV 89048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-1887
  3. 3
    Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada (WHASN)
    6250 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 438-4692
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada
    3930 W Ann Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 438-4692

  • Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
  • MountainView Hospital
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma, Hereditary Multiple, of Skin Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Sheldon Paul, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629031117
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Acog
    Residency
    • University of Nevada School of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Nevada, Las Vegas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheldon Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paul has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Miscarriages, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

