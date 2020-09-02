Dr. Pike has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheldon Pike, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheldon Pike, MD
Dr. Sheldon Pike, MD is an Urology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.
Dr. Pike's Office Locations
-
1
Mri Associates of Queens PC9237 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 732-4049
- 2 285 Lexington Ave Ste 201, New York, NY 10016 Directions (516) 239-8877
- 3 7009 Austin St Ste 2, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 268-2862
-
4
North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates PC10837 71st Ave Ste 2, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (631) 751-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Well,his receptionist is very rude and nasty, so I gave up on making an appointment. I was his patient years ago and wanted Dr. Pike for testicular surgery but I guess I will move on.
About Dr. Sheldon Pike, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225050412
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
