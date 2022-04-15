Dr. Shelly Hook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelly Hook, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shelly Hook, MD
Dr. Shelly Hook, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital.
Dr. Hook's Office Locations
1
Lubbock Urology Associates4515 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX 79407 Directions (806) 744-7223Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shelly is truly awesome she is caring and very personable. She listens to you and offers you the best care ever. I so blessed to have her as a doctor. I can’t thank her enough for the care she provided with my surgery. I was up and feeling great by the next morning. Today is day two and Im resting but virtually pain free. Without any hard meds … thank you Dr. Shelly
About Dr. Shelly Hook, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1457542110
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech Univ Health Sciences Center
- Texas Technical University
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hook has seen patients for Cervicitis and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.