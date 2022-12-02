Dr. Sheri Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheri Hsu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sheri Hsu, MD
Dr. Sheri Hsu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Hsu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hsu's Office Locations
-
1
Desert Rheumatology Clinic79215 Corporate Center Dr Ste 120, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 771-1111
-
2
Desert Rheumatology Clinic47110 Washington St Ste 103, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 771-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hsu?
I have been seeing Dr HSU for 6 years. I have 7 autoimmune diseases. She has a long wait time to get in because right now there are on 4 Rheumatologists in the area but she has had pretty good NPs for initial appointments and follow ups. I am very particular when it comes to the Drs I see and Dr HSU met my expectations.
About Dr. Sheri Hsu, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1831300722
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu works at
Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.