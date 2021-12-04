Dr. Sherif El-Masry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Masry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherif El-Masry, MD
Overview of Dr. Sherif El-Masry, MD
Dr. Sherif El-Masry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.
Dr. El-Masry's Office Locations
Tina Discepola Medical PC1034 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 375-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. El-Masry?
Dr. El-Masry is and excellent, caring, and competent physician who really cares about his patients. His office staff are great professionals who treat all with respect and dignity. Dr. El-Masry’s early diagnosis of my condition, contributed significantly to my being healthy. I recommend him without any reservations.
About Dr. Sherif El-Masry, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic and Spanish
- 1588611685
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center-Urology Residency
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Masry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Masry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Masry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Masry has seen patients for Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Masry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. El-Masry speaks Arabic, Arabic and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Masry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Masry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Masry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Masry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.