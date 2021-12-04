See All Urologists in Yonkers, NY
Dr. Sherif El-Masry, MD

Urology
3.1 (19)
Map Pin Small Yonkers, NY
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sherif El-Masry, MD

Dr. Sherif El-Masry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.

Dr. El-Masry works at Tina Discepola Medical PC in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. El-Masry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tina Discepola Medical PC
    1034 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 375-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint John's Riverside Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's Medical Center

Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones

Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 04, 2021
    Dr. El-Masry is and excellent, caring, and competent physician who really cares about his patients. His office staff are great professionals who treat all with respect and dignity. Dr. El-Masry’s early diagnosis of my condition, contributed significantly to my being healthy. I recommend him without any reservations.
    Siamack Shojai, Ph. D. — Dec 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sherif El-Masry, MD
    About Dr. Sherif El-Masry, MD

    • Urology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1588611685
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Medical Center-Urology Residency
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    • Harvard Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherif El-Masry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Masry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. El-Masry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. El-Masry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. El-Masry works at Tina Discepola Medical PC in Yonkers, NY. View the full address on Dr. El-Masry’s profile.

    Dr. El-Masry has seen patients for Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Masry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Masry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Masry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Masry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Masry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

